Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Drug-Resistant 'Superbug' Fungus Spreading Through Major Cities

Posted by 
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Outbreaks of a drug-resistant "superbug" are being reported in major U.S. cities. The fungus is known to prey on individuals with weakened immune systems and the CDC confirms evidence shows the cases involved person-to-person transmission. The clusters of cases in the Texas and Washington, D.C. are believed to be unrelated...

kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fungus#Cdc#Drugs#Bacteria#Internal Medicine#Cdc#Cbs News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Public Healthdeseret.com

What the delta variant means for fully vaccinated people

The delta variant of the coronavirus is changing the game when it comes the United States’ response to the pandemic, and it will especially change how fully vaccinated people face the world. Changes to face masks for fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that fully...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

You Now Have to Wear a Mask in These 7 States

The CDC recommends anyone—be they vaccinated or not—in an area of "high transmission" of COVID wear their face mask when indoors. Following suit, a number of states and counties have issued mask mandates. "Cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 both continue to increase, overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated, but the risk is greater for everyone if we do not stop the ongoing spread of the virus and the Delta variant," state Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. "We know masking can help prevent transmission of COVID-19 and its variants. Until more people are vaccinated, we join CDC in recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in areas of substantial and high transmissions, and in K-12 schools." To see which other states have mask mandates, read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

CDC Admits That “Fully Vaccinated” Americans Are Super-Spreaders Carrying Deadly Variants And High Viral Loads

(Natural News) It is official: The biggest public health threat right now are “fully vaccinated” people, whom the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now warns are super-spreaders polluting society with Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “variants.”. Nothing the CDC did this past year helped bring the “case” count down,...
Collin County, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Collin County health officials say yeast infection that killed 4 not public threat

An emerging, drug-resistant yeast infection new to the U.S. has reportedly killed four in Collin County, but county officials said the general public is not at risk. Candida auris causes invasive infections and can be transmitted in health care settings, a news release from Collin County Health Care Services said. Infections from candida auris are said to be difficult to treat.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid-19: What Have We Learnt from CDC’s Leaked Document?

Recently, a CDC internal presentation has been leaked, and the information contained both good and bad news. The findings on a presentation chart revealed that the Delta strain is highly aggressive, and even those fully vaccinated can transmit the virus. Accountable for more than 83% of the daily new infections...
Andalusia, ALalreporter.com

COVID-19 surge leads to Alabama Walmart closures

At least two Alabama Walmarts have closed since Thursday due to COVID-19, as cases and hospitalizations in the state are surging at a pace not seen since the start of the pandemic. Walmart in Andalusia on Thursday announced the store would close until Saturday so workers could clean and sanitize...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Beyond the pandemic, another major health threat to older Americans looms

In the United States, 54 million people age 50 and over either have or are at risk of developing osteoporosis. Approximately one in two women and up to one in four men over the age of 50 will break a bone in her or his remaining lifetime. These injuries can cripple and even kill older Americans, as almost one in three hip-fracture patients and about 20 percent of all fracture patients die within a year. Despite these sobering facts, fewer than 12 percent of all eligible women on Medicare today receive the exam that can detect and help diagnose this debilitating condition.3 In recent years, misaligned payment policy has increasingly restricted access to this essential screening, posing serious health risks to older Americans.
Indiana StateWISH-TV

Indiana health leaders ‘strongly encourage’ following CDC guidance on masks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State health leaders on Friday were “strongly encouraging” everyone over age 2 to mask up even if they’re vaccinated. Dr. Kris Box, commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health, says the state will follow the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, which included asking everyone to unpack their masks and start wearing them again.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

CDC: 9 Massachusetts Counties Now High Or Substantial Risk For COVID Transmission

BOSTON (CBS) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released an updated map showing high levels of COVID-19 transmission across the country. There are now nine counties in Massachusetts where it’s recommended that people wear masks indoors, even if you’re fully vaccinated, because transmission rates of coronavirus are high or substantial. Barnstable and Nantucket counties are considered high risk. Middlesex, Suffolk, Bristol, Plymouth, Essex, Worcester and Hampden counties are now all considered substantial risk. The CDC’s transmission data is a combination of new cases by population and positivity rate. You can see the latest CDC map here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy