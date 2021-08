According to an abundance of rumors and speculation, Rockstar Games is preparing a large ban wave for GTA Online aiming to ban players on PS4, Xbox One, and PC using hacks and exploits, primarily to glitch free money. As Grand Theft Auto fans will know, a couple of times a year, Rockstar Games will ban cheaters, hackers, and those that take advantage of exploits and glitches, en masse. Sometimes these bannings are temporary and sometimes they are just character wipes. And then sometimes they are permanent bannings. It's been a while, since Rockstar Games unleashed one of these ban waves, but some Grand Theft Auto fans think this is about to change, but is it?