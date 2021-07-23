Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Week in Review, July 19-23: Caesars Superdome, Masks Are Back, No Veto Override

By Rich Collins
Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS – Here, from staff and wire reports, are the week’s top business stories:. Louisiana lawmakers ended their historic veto session Wednesday after two days in which Republicans failed to overturn any of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ bill rejections, a significant blow to GOP efforts to assert independence from the Democratic governor. The session collapsed after House Republicans couldn’t garner the votes to reverse Edwards’ veto of legislation banning transgender girls from school sports teams, the driving force behind the first veto session ever held under the nearly 50-year-old state constitution. “It appears that we have concluded the business of the veto session,” Republican Senate President Page Cortez said two hours after the House’s failed override vote. (AP) …

