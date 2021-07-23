Cancel
Three States Responsible For 40% Of New COVID-19 Cases

The seven-day average for new daily coronavirus cases increased by 52.5% to 37,674 as the Delta variant continues to spread across the country. White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said that 40% of all new cases came from just three states, Florida, Texas, and Missouri. Zients added that Florida...

