Kyler Murray had workouts with Cardinals teammates after minicamp

By Jess Root, Site Editor
9 days ago
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
Arizona Cardinals quarterback received some criticism because he did not show up in Arizona to participate in the offseason workout program, opting to do it on his own in Texas. He showed up for OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

However, he did take the time to spend time with teammates this offseason and gets some work in.

According to SI.com’s Albert Breer, Murray got together with teammates both in Texas and Arizona to practice together.

Murray also showed up in Arizona a week before the veteran report date for training camp.

It would appear that his time away from early offseason workouts was simply in line with many veteran players around the league, who opted to stay virtual for meetings and to work out on their own with concerns about the ongoing pandemic.

Murray has been criticized for not doing more (or not showing he is doing more) with teammates and some have questioned his leadership and dedication to Arizona.

However, teammates and coaches have raved about his growth as a leader this offseason.

Entering Year 3, the Cardinals have high expectations, especially after failing to make the playoffs last season after a 6-3 start to the year.

It is good to hear he is putting in extra work with teammates. No one doubted that he was putting in work, but hearing he arranged work with teammates here and back in Texas is more evidence of his growth and desire to bring a championship to Arizona.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

and

