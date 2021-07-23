Oxford man arrested for allegedly using state position for his own financial gain. An Oxford man has been arrested for allegedly using his position as a Connecticut State Marshal for his own financial gain. The Chief State's Attorney's office charged 79-year old Peter Karpovich Wednesday with larceny and an ethics code violation. He allegedly provided monetary collection services to six complainants and kept some or all of the more than 12-thousand dollars for himself. Karpovich was arraigned yesterday. The case was investigated by and will be prosecuted by the Statewide Prosecution Bureau in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney.