Texas Man Arrested After Hijacking Ambulance With A Patient, EMTs Inside

Police arrested a man who reportedly hijacked an ambulance in Houston, Texas, with a patient and emergency medical technician inside, Click2Houston reported Friday.

The suspect was later arrested by the Houston Police Department (HPD) on a freeway, according to Click2Houston. Both emergency medical technicians (EMT) weren’t injured and the patient was taken to the hospital by another ambulance.

Firefighters said their ambulance was trying to take a patient to the hospital when a car stopped in front and a man allegedly got out of the car and pointed a gun at the EMT driving, according to Click2Houston.

The suspect reportedly fired shots, but not towards anyone, and forced the driver out, according to Click2Houston. Then, the suspect allegedly got inside the ambulance with the patient and a second EMT in the back.

“We immediately were following him. Our operation center and dispatch knew exactly what was going on and we were able to track the ambulance at all times,” Deputy Chief Isaac Garcia at the Houston Fire Department said, according to Click2Houston. “It does appear that HPD was able to stop the member. He did appear to surrender peacefully, from what I’ve been told. ”

The driver and the second EMT that was still inside the ambulance called for help which allowed police to track the stolen ambulance, according to Click2Houston. The suspect reportedly pointed a gun at a female firefighter but tried to deescalate the situation while helping the patient.

He also reportedly tried to manipulate the ambulance’s radio, according to Click2Houston.

“This is not part of their jobs to be kidnapped, to be assaulted at gunpoint,” said Chief Peña, according to Click2Houston. “But it definitely has become a risk of the job. I’m very thankful that everybody is okay but it’s not acceptable.”

The suspect had difficulty standing and was transported to a hospital, according to Click2Houston. There is currently no information about potential charges.

