Lamb Burra Kebab

By Mehr Singh
Food52
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn India and Pakistan, mustard oil is traditionally used for burra kebab, owing to its inherently smoky flavor profile. You should be able to find it in most Indian grocery stores, and also at specialty stores like Kalustyan’s. I tested this recipe with sesame oil as a replacement but found it to be far too overpowering. Extra-virgin olive oil and neutral oils such as canola and grapeseed oil work for this recipe, too, but the kebab’s flavor won’t be as pronounced. Most chain supermarkets french the ribs for you, so chances are that you won’t have to do it yourself. In any case, here’s a stellar paring knife I’d recommend.

food52.com

#Canola Oil#Hot Oil#Supermarkets#Riesling#Food Drink#Lamb Burra Kebab#Indian
