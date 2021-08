POWELL, ID - On Sunday, August 1, the U.S. Forest Service provided their daily update on the multiple fires deemed as the Storm Theatre Complex, including the Storm Creek Fire located 9 miles southeast of Powell, ID. As of Sunday morning, the fires in the Complex were estimated at a combined 18,934 acres. The largest of the fires, the Storm Creek Fire, was last estimated at 14,802 acres after growing by 3,685 acres over the weekend.