James Gunn, Margot Robbie And John Cena Talk THE SUICIDE SQUAD On Jimmy Kimmel And Boy Is It A Laugh Riot

By Michelle Hannett
wearemoviegeeks.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most wildly anticipated films of the summer hits theaters and on HBO Max on August 6, director James Gunn’s THE SUICIDE SQUAD. Gunn, along with actors Margot Robbie and John Cena, joined Jimmy Kimmel’s guest host Anthony Anderson about their new movie and Cena “stealing” his costume. Gunn also talked about working with Sylvester Stallone, why he put “Ratcatcher” in the movie, the craziest stunts that he had Robbie and Cena do on set, Anderson’s former co-worker Steve Agee playing the Shark in a motion capture suit for the film, and the upcoming Peacemaker show on HBO Max.

