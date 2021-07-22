Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Report: If available, Bradley Beal atop Warriors' offseason wish list

By Tommy Call III
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k8g0Z_0b5vaZge00
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

With the NBA Finals complete and the offseason officially underway, the Golden State Warriors will be faced with a flurry of significant questions, starting with what to with the No. 7 and No. 14 picks in the draft.

Instead of just sticking with the pair of picks and landing two lottery-worthy prospects, the Warriors will also have to monitor the trade market. With two first-round picks and 2020 No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman on the roster, Golden State could potentially build an enticing trade package.

While there have been links to a group of different veterans as trade chatter circulates, the Warriors reportedly have their eye on a certain all-star guard. According to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, the Warriors have Bradley Beal atop their “offseason wishlist” if he becomes available.

Via The Athletic:

Golden State has an eye for Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, who tops the Warriors’ wish list of potential additions to the roster should he become available, sources told The Athletic.

Despite Golden State’s potential interest, Beal hasn’t publicly requested a trade or pointed towards an early exit from Washington. Yet, if there’s a decision to rebuild, Beal could have heavy value as a trade chip. Beal currently has two years remaining on his contract, but his final year is a $37.3 million player option.

During the 2020-21 season, the 28-year-old guard averaged 31.3 points on 45.6% shooting from the floor with 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. Beal finished second to Steph Curry in the race for the 2021 NBA scoring title. Beal is a proven 3-point shooter, shooting 37.7% on six attempts from deep per contest.

Acquiring a three-time All-Star like Beal to a core that has Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green would potentially extend Golden State’s window for another deep run through the postseason. However, it wouldn’t come cheap. Adding Beal would possibly involve Wiseman, Golden State’s picks from 2021 and future draft compensation to start.

As the offseason progresses, trade rumors will continue to heat up with draft day approaching.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Gallery

Olympics: Top photos from Draymond Green, Team USA during exhibition run

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iV3Q4_0b5vaZge00

List

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

26K+
Followers
55K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Bradley Beal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#The Golden State Warriors#Golden State#Warriors Wire#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Clippers-Warriors trade features Paul George to Golden State

The LA Clippers could be a storyline to watch this NBA offseason. They were unable to take that step toward a championship in the year two of their new regime and this could cause them to blow it up completely. The front office will have some decisions to make as the playoffs come to an end shortly.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-Warriors trade is focused on Collin Sexton to Golden State

Ever since LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2018 NBA offseason, they have been trying to find ways to move on and build a sustainable core for the future. To this point, they have actually done a decent job doing so, as they have Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro and a handful of other relatively young talents.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Jayson Tatum Reacts To Bradley Beal Trade Rumors

Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal are two of the best young stars in the game. They also happen to be really close friends. Both players hail from St. Louis and became good friends growing up. Tatum, being five years younger than Beal, practically followed in his footsteps on his path to the NBA.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Reportedly Recruiting Players To Come To Golden State At The Olympics

Draymond Green and Team USA are currently in Tokyo hunting for their fourth consecutive Olympic Gold Medal. After a difficult first loss against France, they bounced back in spectacular fashion, defeating Iran in a massive blowout. The spotlight has been on players like Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal, whose futures are not certain while they represent their country at the 2020 Olympics.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Bradley Beal Reportedly Has 4 Trade Destinations In Mind

Bradley Beal has spent his entire nine-year NBA career with the Washington Wizards. Given the Wizards’ downward trajectory, Beal may have run out of patience with the organization. Rumors are surfacing suggesting Beal could soon request a trade. If that’s the route he takes, he’d probably do so ahead of...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Warriors must offer Wizards for Bradley Beal

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have reportedly made it clear that they want the Golden State Warriors front office to go all in on their pursuit of another championship run. According to Marcus Thompson of The Athletic, the Warriors Big Three hinted Bob Myers and company to “consider using their two lottery picks to get someone who can help immediately.” Thompson adds that the star trio is reportedly eyeing Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal as their top target, should he be available for trade.
NBACBS Sports

NBA Draft: Warriors will either empty cupboard for Bradley Beal or keep Nos. 7 and 14 picks, per report

One of the biggest storylines of this Thursday's NBA Draft is what the Golden State Warriors will do with their two lottery picks, which currently sit at No. 7 and 14. Warriors veterans Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have made it clear to management that they want the franchise to prioritize immediate championship contention, per The Athletic's Marcus Thompson, which is code for putting those picks on the table as part of a potential trade package.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Wizards blockbuster trade is focused on Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal has been one of the top talents in the league for years now, but he seems to often go unnoticed with the Wizards because they usually finish near the bottom of the league standings. Last season, Beal was snubbed from the All-Star Game and All-NBA selection after averaging 30.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and shooting 45.5% from the floor, but that wasn’t the case this season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy