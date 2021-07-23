Cancel
Cook County Resumes Rabies Vaccine and Microchip Clinics

By eNews Park Forest
enewspf.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCook County Animal and Rabies Control is partnering with local animal organizations to offer low-cost or free rabies vaccine and microchip clinics throughout the County. Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Cook County Animal and Rabies Control (ARC) is resuming rabies vaccine and microchip clinics now through October. ARC is partnering with local animal organizations to offer low-cost or free 1-year rabies vaccines and microchips. These partnerships ultimately link pet owners to organizations in their area for year-round pet care, helping to create a healthier pet community.

