Cook County Resumes Rabies Vaccine and Microchip Clinics
Cook County Animal and Rabies Control is partnering with local animal organizations to offer low-cost or free rabies vaccine and microchip clinics throughout the County. Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Cook County Animal and Rabies Control (ARC) is resuming rabies vaccine and microchip clinics now through October. ARC is partnering with local animal organizations to offer low-cost or free 1-year rabies vaccines and microchips. These partnerships ultimately link pet owners to organizations in their area for year-round pet care, helping to create a healthier pet community.enewspf.com
