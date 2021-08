TXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.70.