Nate Nead is the CEO of DEV.co and SEO.co. Nate and his teams specialize in custom software development, web design and digital marketing. I shouldn’t have to tell you that data breaches are bad, but you might not know just how bad they really can be. It’s hard to project the cost of a data breach since “data breach” is a generic term that can refer to a wide range of different incidents. But according to a 2020 report from IBM and the Ponemon Institute, the average cost of a data breach worldwide is $3.86 million, and in the U.S., that cost is $8.64 million.