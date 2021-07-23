Bitcoin Price Predictions: Despite Recent Slump, Could BTC Hit $100K by Year-End?

Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) price predictions are heating up again and crypto traders may be in for a surprise with how high it goes by the end of the year. The price of Bitcoin hasn’t been doing well lately. While it experienced a surge earlier this year that pumped it up to $63,000 per token, it wasn’t able to maintain that strength. Instead, BTC has experienced a downward trend that pushed it below $30,000 earlier this week.