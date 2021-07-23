Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin Price Predictions: Despite Recent Slump, Could BTC Hit $100K by Year-End?

By William White
InvestorPlace
 9 days ago

Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) price predictions are heating up again and crypto traders may be in for a surprise with how high it goes by the end of the year. The price of Bitcoin hasn’t been doing well lately. While it experienced a surge earlier this year that pumped it up to $63,000 per token, it wasn’t able to maintain that strength. Instead, BTC has experienced a downward trend that pushed it below $30,000 earlier this week.

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Kernen
Person
Anthony Scaramucci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Ccc#Btc Usd#Gs#Oscar Capital Management#Skybridge Capital#Cnbc#Investorplace#Crypto News Daily#Eth Usd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Amazon
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Investors who have $3,000 left over after covering their expenses, debts, and savings obligations may think they have little money for investing. However, that amount of capital is sufficient to buy into many potentially fast-growth tech stocks. With that amount, investors could comfortably buy shares of tech such as eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and earn outsized returns over time.
Currenciesinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Retraces Below $42,000

The Bitcoin price indicates bearish momentum as further upside was rejected overnight and bullish momentum has been lost. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) At the time of writing, BTC/USD is hovering at $41,437. There have been instances when BTC has exchanged hands below $41,000 sustaining the bearish price action is a downhill task. At the time of writing, the path of least resistance is still downwards and the daily chart shows that the formation of a bearish may come to play.
Marketsinvezz.com

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC is on the cusp of a bullish breakout

Bitcoin price is in a holding pattern slightly below the $40,000 resistance level. The pair has formed a falling wedge and double-bottom pattern. We explain why the coin will soar during the weekend. The Bitcoin (BTC/USD) price is hovering near a key resistance level as investors continue reflecting on the...
MarketsNEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Corrects Gains, Why BTC Must Could Extend Losses

Bitcoin price started a downside correction from the $42,600 zone against the US Dollar. BTC is now trading below $40,000 and it might extend losses towards $38,500. Bitcoin started a downside correction below the $41,200 and $40,000 support levels. The price is now trading below $40,000 and the 100 hourly...
Marketsu.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 1

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
StocksInvestorPlace

Traders Ignoring Paysafe Stock As Growth ‘Only’ in Low Double Digits

Special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) have been on a massive losing streak lately. Just about all of the high-profile SPACs have been caught up in the undertow. This has hit Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE), a leading online payments company. PSFE stock is set to open August trading at $10.79. Paysafe came...
StocksInvestorPlace

QuantumScape Is a Contrarian Investor’s Dream Buy on the Next Big Dip

The last time I wrote about Quantum Scape (NYSE:QS) stock was in early May. The reality is that QS stock hasn’t traded below $20 consistently since November 2020. If it falls below $20, who knows where it will end up. If you’re a believer in QuantumScape’s technology, this is where...
StocksInvestorPlace

AMZN Stock Price Predictions: What Will Amazon Be Worth in 2025? 2030?

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock could be heading for major gains if price predictions concerning the e-commerce company turn out to be true. Many experts are weighing out the pros and cons of AMZN stock when making their price predictions. That includes taking into account when the company’s businesses will hit maturity, as well as other factors.
MarketsInvestorPlace

Scathing Allegations Should Make Investors Nervous About Coinbase Global

I’m flip-flopping today – there’s no point in denying it. Not too long ago, I was bullish on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and even hinted at high price targets for COIN stock, like $444 and even $600. My enthusiasm was fueled by some Wall Street analysts’ optimism on Coinbase. I was...
StocksInvestorPlace

It’s Hard to Beat SOS Limited for Leveraged Crypto Exposure

It would be inaccurate to say that a position in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) is exactly the same as owning cryptocurrency. Yet there’s definitely a connection between crypto and SOS stock. Some folks would say that digital assets like Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) are in recovery mode after a multi-month...
StocksInvestorPlace

AHPI Stock: Why One Pro Thinks Allied Healthcare Could Squeeze to $10

Allied Healthcare (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock is seeing massive gains on Friday as one expert believes the stock could be heading to the $10 mark. Will Meade, a former hedge fund manager turned Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) stock influencer with more than 200,000 followers, is predicting that a short squeeze could push AHPI stock up to $10 per share. Meade has a few reasons for making this claim.
MarketsInvestorPlace

What Is the Big SafeMoon Crypto Catalyst Coming on August 7?

Chinese crackdowns, pending U.S. government regulation, and a general sense of bearishness from all but the crypto die-hards have worked in tandem to keep digital currencies down. Many coins and tokens have fallen significantly as this crypto crash runs rampant. Many are trying to work their way back up, including the once-wildly popular SafeMoon (CCC:SAFEMOON-USD) token. Now, can the SafeMoon crypto wallet announcement put an end to its losses?
StocksInvestorPlace

Midday Market Update: Why Are Stocks Down Today?

The stock market isn’t doing so hot on Friday as market worries continue to weigh on investors in our midday update. There’s no getting around the fact that fears of the delta variant of the novel coronavirus are spreading. In addition to that, investors also have concerns when it comes to inflation and the rest of the market. Finally, several companies are reporting earnings today that aren’t matching up to investors’ expectations.
StocksInvestorPlace

5 Reasons Every Investor Needs to Avoid Dogecoin

I’m generally not a fan of cryptocurrencies. The crypto market is trying to mature but tokens like Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) confirm that maturity and depth are very far away. And DOGE-USD is an altcoin that I do not like at all. I would never invest a single penny in an asset like this.

Comments / 0

Community Policy