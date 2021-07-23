Cancel
Agriculture

People Can Start Farming in Hokko Life

By Jenni Lada
Siliconera
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA big feature is now in the Animal Crossing-like Hokko Life, as the farming update is live. Wonderscape and Team17 announced that people can now create their own farms in the life sim. There’s a new area and villager, Aubrey, so people can start growing crops. When you head to...

