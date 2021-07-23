Carly Pearce Doesn’t Know How Her Counterparts Maintain Their Classy Composure

Carly Pearce says that no matter how vulnerable her most personal songs might make her feel, it's important for her to share them with the world. She explains: “I feel like I’m pretty shy naturally, at my core. I would say very few people really know me. But I think that I feel the most understood when I’m writing songs, and I feel really inspired when I’m telling a true story. I think that country music fans have shown me since day one that they want my true heart, which I think gives me the confidence to just go there. And I can always tell in a writing room, when I’m inspired it’s because it’s happened to me. And I do think I’m a songwriter just as much as I’m a singer.”