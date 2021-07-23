Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Carly Pearce Doesn’t Know How Her Counterparts Maintain Their Classy Composure

wbwn.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Carly Pearce has ever wanted since she was a little girl is to become a successful country music singer. So, every time something happens in her career that makes her dream that much more of a reality, she can hardly believe it. Whether it was running around her house like a mad woman when she got her first CMA Award nomination, or screaming for any of the four CMA, ACM and CMT Awards she’s won so far, or crying hysterically when she was invited to become a member of the Opry, Carly admits she is anything but cool and calm in those moments.

www.wbwn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carly Pearce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cma Award#Acm#Cmt Awards#Grand Ole Opry#Bloomington Normal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesEffingham Radio

Carly Pearce Isn’t Afraid To Show Her ‘True Heart’

Carly Pearce says that no matter how vulnerable her most personal songs might make her feel, it's important for her to share them with the world. She explains: “I feel like I’m pretty shy naturally, at my core. I would say very few people really know me. But I think that I feel the most understood when I’m writing songs, and I feel really inspired when I’m telling a true story. I think that country music fans have shown me since day one that they want my true heart, which I think gives me the confidence to just go there. And I can always tell in a writing room, when I’m inspired it’s because it’s happened to me. And I do think I’m a songwriter just as much as I’m a singer.”
CelebritiesPosted by
92.9 The Bull

Carly Pearce at the Grand Ole Opry: 5 Moments We Knew She’d Be a Star

Carly Pearce will become the newest Grand Ole Opry member on Tuesday evening (Aug. 3), but she's had Opry dreams for years. “My number one goal is to play the Grand Ole Opry," the singer told CBEX's Chris Burkmenn in a 2015 interview. She certainly blew that goal out of the water: Pearce made her Opry debut as an unsigned artist that year, and since then has hit the hallowed stage more than 80 times.
Celebritieskfdi.com

Carly Pearce to host 2021 “ACM Honors”

The Academy of Country Music announced that Carly Pearce will host the 2021 ACM Honors. Pearce herself is a two-time 2021 ACM Awards winner, for Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year, both for “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” her collaboration with Lee Brice. In a press release, Pearce said she is “humbled and excited” to be hosting the annual event this year — her first time in the role — adding, ‘winning two ACM Awards this year was a dream come true, and I cannot wait to share that same feeling with my fellow artists and industry friends as their special moments are recognized. I look forward to a night of honoring the best in country music.”
Musicfullaccessmagazine.com

Carly Pearce Shines With Gold Status + “Next Girl (Live)”

The moments and momentum are heating up for CARLY PEARCE. With gratitude for all of the career milestones her new chapter has brought, the multiple ACM and CMA Awards winner has released a special live version of “Next Girl” as the original officially earns RIAA GOLD certification. “Next Girl (Live)” is out now via Big Machine Records – listen here: https://carlypearce.lnk.to/NextGirlLivePR.
Big Sky, MTPosted by
XL Country 100.7

Nelly and Carly Pearce Setting Records at Big Sky State Fair

The first night of The Big Sky Country State Fair kicked off with the talented rising country star Carly Pearce. Interacting with the crowd going from one hit to another, Carly nailed it. Teasing a couple of cover songs with a mash up that got the crowd singing along. From her early hits to her newest album, you could hear from all the fans singing, they clearly adore Carly. Her latest album, "29", written about how she got married AND divorced at the age 29, came out this year and is already making its way to the top with hits like "Next Girl" and "Should Have Known Better". Winning multiple awards at this years CMA awards, Carly is fast tracking to the top as one of the newest members of the Grand Ol' Opry.
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

And The Saddest Country Song Of All Time Is…

The Write-Ins There were a couple of songs that got enough write-in votes that they probably should have been included on our list of songs to choose from. But by far the most popular write-in song was “You Should Be Here” by Cole Swindell. A few others that were popular...
MusicPosted by
Best Life

See Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter, Who's Performing Her Grandmother's Hits

Loretta Lynn is known for her country classics, and now, one of her grandchildren is putting her own spin on them. Loretta Lynn's granddaughter Tayla Lynn released the album Tayla Lynn Sings Loretta Lynn earlier this year, and it's full of covers of her grandmother's hits. In a new interview with People, Tayla opened up about making the album and the struggles she experiencing getting to where she is today as a wife, mother, and country singer in her own right.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Cecily Chapman Is Unrecognizable with Brand New Curly Hairstyle in Gorgeous Selfie

Cecily Chapman recently posted a photo of herself on social media with a new hairstyle that made her difficult to recognize, and her fans gushed over her new look. Cecily Chapman became famous for her appearances in the TV reality show "Dog the Bounty Hunter." In the series, Cecily appeared with her parents, Beth and Duane Chapman, and her siblings, Dominic, Bonnie, and Garry.
CelebritiesPopculture

Kelly Clarkson Says Reba McEntire Is 'Not Afraid of Anything'

Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire have known each other for years, and both artists are big fans of the other. During a recent episode of I Miss…90s Country Radio with Nick Hoffman on Apple Music Country, Clarkson was asked to provide some commentary on McEntire, and she began by praising the Oklahoma native's impressive work ethic.
MLBPosted by
The US Sun

Who is country singer Ashley Monroe?

ASHLEY Monroe is a native of Tennessee. Monroe made headlines after revealing she has a rare blood condition. Monroe, is a country music singer-songwriter from Knoxville, TN. Born September 10, 1986, the artist is 34-years-old. In 2011, Monroe was apart of the country music group Pistol Annies, along with Miranda...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Heidi Klum shares rare picture of all four children as they enjoy summer break

Heidi Klum is in Italy enjoying a summer vacation with her children, sharing a rare picture of her four kids. In the snap, the four are walking ahead of the supermodel, and her youngest three appear to have taken after their father, the singer Seal, as they tower above their older sister Leni, whom Heidi welcomed with Flavio Briatore.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Still Cries While Performing One Song

One of the beautiful things about country music is its ability to move you. Some songs can reach deep into your soul and stir emotions or bring back memories from years ago. Just about every country fan has one of those songs that they can’t hear without shedding a few tears. Those songs are usually listed among their favorites. There’s something about a piece of music that can move you to tears that is special. However, it isn’t just the fans that feel the emotions in the songs. Miranda Lambert has one song that still brings her to tears sometimes when she plays it live.

Comments / 0

Community Policy