Brett Young Switching It Up with New Single “Not Yet”

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrett Young explains why he’s switching from the deep meaning of his #1 single “Lady” to the fun-natured new single “Not Yet.”. “I think after ‘Lady’ it was time to switch it up, and going into summer have something that was just a good summer song and not too heady and not too deep. You know, it’s a song about those moments in your life that you wish never had to end. I think everybody can pick and choose and plug in that one life experience that they have that this song makes ’em think about. So, it just felt kinda like a fun summer no-brainer, and good way to follow up a song like ‘Lady’.”

