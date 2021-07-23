Brett Young Switching It Up with New Single “Not Yet”

Brett Young is climbing the charts with his new single, “Not Yet,” the followup to his 7th consecutive Number One hit, “Lady.” He wanted to mix things up with an upbeat song, which he tells us was perfect for this time of year. “I think after ‘Lady’ it was time to switch it up, and going into summer have something that was just a good summer song and not too heady and not too deep. You know, it’s a song about those moments in your life that you wish never had to end. I think everybody can pick and choose and plug in that one life experience that they have that this song makes ‘em think about, so it just felt kinda like a fun summer no-brainer, and good way to follow up a song like ‘Lady.'”