Luke Bryan speaks on Fatherhood and Raising his 2 Sons

Luke Bryan is enjoying fatherhood and recently spoke about raising his two sons. Luke said, “As they grow older, it’s easier to let them tag along. They become little men and they become functional little microcosms of me. Their personalities are really different. They become your buddies. I mean, they’re still your kids, you still have to do the discipline and you still have to teach them the right and wrongs of life, but they really morph into your buddies.”