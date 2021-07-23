Lommel brothers continue soccer passion with Dynamo FC

ST. CLOUD — Logan and Leighton Lommel have been mainstays of Dynamo FC since its inception in 2017, beginning in Division 4 of the Minnesota Amateur Soccer League. Leighton graduated from Apollo in 2016, bringing home a state soccer title in 2014. He was already playing college soccer at Northern Michigan and eventually St. John's at the time of Dynamo's creation, while Logan was still a high school player for the Eagles.