On October 10, 2016 our baby boy was born. On October 11, 2016 at 33 hours old he was violently kidnapped while breastfeeding by armed agents out of our hospital room. We were falsely accused of being 2 other individuals from out of state out on bail for child trafficking and drug smuggling. (They use projection when targeting their victims by blaming them of what they are guilty of). After background checks through the FBI and court testimony it was found out that this was a pre-emptive false accusation in order to have "probable cause" to kidnap our child on the spot despite our backgrounds being clean and not having any legal problems previously. Ever since it has been nothing but false accusations to cover up the original false accusation to fulfill their narritive that we are "bad people" to cover their own guilt and their own crimes against our family. Our lives have been destroyed by nothing but others spiritual fear, addicted to lying and creating false narritives about our lives that have all already proven to be false.