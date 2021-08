In the last great wave of layoffs carried out by WWE in its main roster, in which important names of athletes such as Aleister Black, Lana or Braun Strowman were cut, the Monster Among Men of the company was the most sensational name that had left astonished WWE Universe fans, with the mammoth former Universal Champion who until a few weeks before was still running in the Monday Night Raw main event, in titled matches and a few weeks later was so easily ousted from the company.