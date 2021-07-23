GRAINS-Corn, soybeans lower as extended weather shows dryness easing

CHICAGO, July 30 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 6 to 7 cents per bushel * Wheat eased after climbing above $7 the day prior on crop assessments from a spring wheat tour in North Dakota showing the lowest crop conditions reading in nearly 30 years. * For the week, CBOT's most-active wheat contract is poised to add nearly 2.5%, adding more than 3% during the month of July. * The average spring wheat yield in North Dakota, the top-producing state, was estimated at 29.1 bushels per acre on Thursday by the annual Wheat Quality Council tour, the lowest on record going back to 1993 due to a severe drought in the northern Plains. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 6-3/4 cents lower at $6.98-1/2 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat fell 6-1/2 cents to $6.68 per bushel overnight and MGEX September spring wheat fell 12 cents to $9.06-1/2 per bushel. CORN - Down 4 to 7 cents per bushel * Corn traded lower as rainfall and cooler temperatures hit much of the eastern corn belt, though dryness persists in western corn-producing regions. * For the week, CBOT's most-active corn contract is set to add 1.4%, though the contract is poised for a 6.4% monthly loss, its third consecutive month lower. * CBOT December corn last traded down 6-1/4 cents at $5.50-1/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 11 to 15 cents per bushel * Soybeans dipped, with nearby August contract holding as old-crop supplies dwindle, though possibility for rain in the 11-15 day forecast eases concerns for the developing crop. * For the week, CBOT's most-active contract looks to add 0.9%, falling nearly 2.5% for the month, its third month of lower movement. * CBOT August soybeans last traded 11 cents lower at $14.23-1/4 per bushel, while November soybeans were down 14-3/4 cents at $13.63 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Andrea Ricci)