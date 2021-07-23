Cancel
GRAINS-Corn, soybeans lower as extended weather shows dryness easing

Agriculture Online
 9 days ago

CHICAGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Corn and soybean futures slipped on Friday, pressured by extended forecasts calling for cooler weather into August, though hot, dry weather in the coming week across the U.S. Midwest underpinned prices. Wheat traded both sides of even as concerns over unfavorable weather in key...

www.agriculture.com

