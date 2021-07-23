Cancel
El Paso, TX

El Paso Monsoon Brings Out Terrifying Looking Acid Squirting Creature

By mike
93.1 KISS FM
93.1 KISS FM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As if swarms of flies and mosquitoes and the threat of communicable diseases each can transmit isn’t enough, now we have to worry about acid squirting creatures. This year’s active monsoon is responsible for more than just flooding and jacked up streets; it’s brought out the critters, too. And that includes vinegaroons, a unique order of arachnid that, according to a post on the Big Bend National Park Facebook, “can shoot a well-aimed spray of 85% acetic acid (vinegar) to protect themselves.”

93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

5 Weird & Wacky Headlines Made In The 915 Last Week

It’s the week in review of the five most weird and wacky headlines that occurred in El Paso over the past week. In case you missed it, here are the most notable headlines that came out of El Paso last week, from a naked man running across San Jacinto Plaza to another stealing a Krispy Kreme truck, a runaway horse; check out these and more hard-to-believe stories.
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

Look At These Gross Things That Are In Album Park’s Lake

I've lived in El Paso all but 10 years of my life and I've been an eastsider that whole time. I grew up in Cielo Vista so I know that part of town like the back of my hand. Album Park, which the City insists on calling Eastwood Park even though no one else does, is a gorgeous swath of green grass and trees in our otherwise desert landscape but when it rains, a huge lake forms. This is not a bad thing because it keeps that part of the park really lush during the hot summer but it does have a drawback. It is really, really gross.
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

Yet Another Celebrity Dissing El Paso’s Tacos

Yet another celebrity is dissing El Paso’s tacos. Days after a local makeup artist accused Mexican actress Lucia Méndez of talking trash about our tacos, video surfaced of comedian Willie Barcena dissing one of our most sacred food institutions, Chico’s Tacos. The funny man, a frequent Bart Reed’s Comic Strip...
Posted by
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso’s Star On The Mountain Blink 23 Times For 2nd Anniversary Of Walmart Massacre

It's been two years since the Cielo Vista Walmart massacre on August 3, 2019, but even now, the scar from that day is still fresh. The whole city lost its sense of well-being and security. Mass mass murders are still happening every day so clearly we've not learned any lesson from that horrible day in El Paso. In September, Texas is doubling down on the gun culture in our state by allowing permitless gun carry beginning in September.
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

Monika Joins The Cast Of Viva! El Paso For One Night Only

Monika will be joining the cast of Viva! El Paso for a one-night-only performance this Friday at McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre. As part of media night, Viva! El Paso has invited yours truly once again to participate in the live performance, including other media personalities including Andrea Chacon and Natassia Paloma from KTSM and Viri Solano of KINT, and Nick Garcia of KFOX14.
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

Love It Or Hate It The El Paso Streetcar Is Back

If you listen to Mike and Tricia Mornings you know I love the streetcar. I think it could really be something and given that it hasn't lived up to its hype when the project was first announced, I get that you are probably rolling your eyes right now. I think that it could be something because a streetcar is something that most of us love to see when we go out of town. Granted, a lot of towns that have this kind of feature have a streetcar line that can be used for actual commuting and not just a joy ride on a 5 mile track. I get that, but....
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Woman Offers Cheating Boyfriend’s Truck For Sale ‘No Title, No Keys’

If you aren't a fan of social media you should be. It's amazing the things that people buy and sell online, especially sell, especially when they're angry. An El Paso woman offered her boyfriend's truck for sale. It sounds like a good deal. It's a 2000 Ford F-150 with 150,000 miles on it. Yes, it's old and has a lot of miles but it's only $200 and you could use it for hauling stuff like when you go to the home improvement store and need a vehicle you don't mind beating up a bit. It could come in handy for those times when your friend asks for help hauling junk to the dump or when they need to move out of their house or apartment.
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

Trash Like Couches Found In El Paso Storm Drains Help Cause Flooding

El Paso is trashy. No, not our behavior, that's a different article. We are a trashy town and we know that because of the flooding that has been seen over the past couple of weeks. After the historic rains and flooding of Storm 2006, El Paso officials and El Paso Water put a stormwater fee in place to address certain areas of town that saw catastrophic flooding. Over the ensuing years, collection ponds and pumps have been put into place and an entire neighborhood was razed because of the level of damage caused in 2006.
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

Help El Paso’s Pet Population During Humane Society’s “Be A Star, Save A Life” Telethon

Are you a pet lover? Do you want to help out our pet population here in El Paso? Then don't miss the Humane Society of El Paso's annual “Be A Star, Save A Life” telethon from 4 to 11 p.m. August 7 on KVIA. WestStar Bank and GYN Path Services are sponsoring this event and hopes to raise the funds for shelter, foster and healthcare services to animals in our community. The funds will also be used for educational and outreach initiatives. The Humane Society is trying to raise $150,000 to continue their work.
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

Crazy Video Of People Trapped On Top Of Western Playland Ride

There is nothing I am more afraid of than heights. I hate driving over the Spaghetti Bowl in Central El Paso and if you're behind me you should probably get ready to crawl over that crazy thing at 5 miles per hour because I'm not going any faster than that. Don't even get me started on the new Spaghetti Bowl on the far east side of town. If I ever had to drive over that I would just stop at the top and start crying from fear.
MoviesPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

Public Invited to UTEP Movies on the Lawn Finale

"Movies on the Lawn" is wrapping up its 2021 summer season. The popular outdoor family-friendly film series sponsored by the UTEP Student Engagement and Leadership Center will conclude with a showing of School of Rock on Friday, August 6. And you don’t have to be a UTEP student to attend;...
Posted by
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso’s Weather Forecasting Blue Flame Shines Again

A historic downtown El Paso building and an iconic El Paso symbol have new life. The famed Blue Flame building -- nicknamed so because of the teardrop shaped structure at the very top – is back in the weather forecasting business. Now owned by the Housing Authority of the City...

