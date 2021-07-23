El Paso Monsoon Brings Out Terrifying Looking Acid Squirting Creature

If you listen to Mike and Tricia Mornings you know I love the streetcar. I think it could really be something and given that it hasn't lived up to its hype when the project was first announced, I get that you are probably rolling your eyes right now. I think that it could be something because a streetcar is something that most of us love to see when we go out of town. Granted, a lot of towns that have this kind of feature have a streetcar line that can be used for actual commuting and not just a joy ride on a 5 mile track. I get that, but....