Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Come Up With a Logo for the ’31st Avenue Open Street Collective,’ Best Designer Wins Prize

Astoria Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Astoria-based group that oversees the 31st Avenue Open Street is calling on the public to help it come up with a logo that best reflects its organization. The group, called the 31st Avenue Open Street Collective, is currently holding a logo competition, with the individual who comes up with the best design to be awarded with a dinner for two at Zenon Taverna, a Greek-Cypriot restaurant located at 34-10 31st Ave.

astoriapost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logos#Astoria Park#Greek#Dot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Biking
News Break
Design
News Break
Instagram
Related
AirbnbPosted by
Creative Bloq

Logo design: 15 golden rules for crafting logos

If it's time to refresh your logo design, it's crucial to explore how best to go about it. Would it be best to totally change the direction of your brand, or will a tweak for your existing logo be enough? Whatever you decide, you'll probably be questioning what makes a great logo design, and how you create a logo that captures the essence of your product, person or brand.
Musickchkradio.net

KCHK We-Fest Prize Party July 31st,

KCHK We-Fest Prize Party, The Doublewide in New Market. KCHK’s July We-Fest VIP Prize Pack promotion comes to an end this month with the drawing of our grand prize winner! All finalists are invited to attend, along with the entire public! The KCHK bean bag game makes an appearance, prize winning opportunities, and plenty of music provided featuring artists performing at this year’s We-Fest!
Naples, FLnaplesillustrated.com

Carolyn’s Designer Consignment Arrives on the Avenue

The Fifth Avenue South Business Improvement District (BID) recently welcomed the addition of Carolyn’s Designer Consignment to the growing roster of unique retail shops, restaurants, arts and entertainment along Naples’ historic main street. Located at 400 Fifth Ave. S., Suite 100, Carolyn’s Designer Consignment is a locally owned and operated...
Union County, NCthecharlotteweekly.com

Artists can design Union County Heritage Festival logo

MONROE – The Union County Heritage Festival Committee is accepting submissions for its T-shirt logo design contest through July 31. The winning design will be used on the front of the Wild Turkey 5K Trail Run and Walk race T-shirt and the Heritage Festival T-shirt worn by festival volunteers. The...
Interior Designarcamax.com

Art of Design: Curating Your Collection

My first collection or attempt at displaying items as a child was boxes. Made of any material: cardboard, wood or plastic, I would organizes them by sizes and stack them in all sorts of arrangements. Now that I think of it, this was probably my first foray into architecture and interior design.
New York City, NYthelodownny.com

Old Jewish Men Pop-Up Shop Comes to Orchard Street

Instagram darlings, Old Jewish Men of New York (OJM), are hosting a pop-up event on Tuesday, July 27th at Global International Menswear (62 Orchard St.) at 6:30pm. We’re told they’ll be showcasing their famous Ralph Lifshitz t-shirt, a collaboration with cartoonist Dick Carroll and other new merchandise. In addition to...
LifestylePhoto & Video Tuts+

25 Best Bar & Night Club Logo Design Ideas (Inspiration for 2021)

Bars and nightclubs: they’re fun, popular, and deserve cool bar logos to attract crowds! If you work in one, you know how important marketing is. But what if you don't use design software and you need the best bar logo design for your business? Placeit is the best solution for you.
Jersey City, NJjerseycityupfront.com

Signage up for Hybrid Coffee, Mi Bandera opens on Central Avenue

Get ready, coffee lovers. Signage is up at 398 Manila Avenue, the new home of Hybrid Coffee. Owner and Jersey City native Evan Santiago is in the process of renovating the space after closing Hybrid’s Heights cafe at 110 Cambridge Avenue back in June. Mi Bandera opens at 408 Central...
Milford, INinkfreenews.com

Last Day For Summer Reading Prizes Coming Up At Milford Public Library

MILFORD — The Summer Reading Program at Milford Public Library is coming to an end, remember to turn in any minutes by Saturday, July 24 to receive prizes. There has been an amazing turnout this year with 126 participants in the children’s program and 30 in the teens. Participants have read over 75,000 minutes and won tons of prizes. Patron participation makes it possible for the library to offer more and more programs, the staff is tickled with this year’s success and excited for you to join them for next year’s summer reading program.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Ori: The Collection Coming to Switch

Today a new collection featuring both Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps is coming to Switch called Ori: The Collection. This collection called Ori The Collection includes both games. It'll also include 2 digital soundtracks and 6 art cards featuring art from both games.
interlochenpublicradio.org

Kids Commute - Win a prize!

Each week on Kids Commute, we have an opportunity for listeners to win a prize for correctly answering our weekly Quizlet question!. Text your Quizlet answer with your name and address to (231) 237-7482. We'll keep a list of all correct responses. Then:. At the end of each WEEK, we'll...
Wilmington, MAWicked Local

Wilmington student designs Book Store Next Door logo

WILMINGTON — Wilmington’s Book Store Next Door has a new logo. In collaboration with Jen Fidler of Wilmington Public School’s visual arts department and her WHS graphic arts class, the Friends of the Wilmington Memorial Library were presented with an array of creative and colorful artworks to consider. Last month members of the Friends and the Book Store Committee selected the designs of Dean Surprenant and Kaitlyn Gillespie, both newly graduated seniors, as winner and runner-up.
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

Haviah Mighty wins the 2021 Prism Prize for the best Canadian music video

The Prism Prize is given to the artist and their team judged to have created the best music video of the past year. More than 130 media professionals did the voting, sorting through more than 300 entries before culling things down to a shortlist of ten. Haviah Mighty receives a...
Designers & Collectionscollegefashionista.com

5 Up-and-Coming American Designers to Have on Your Radar

In light of recent events, I think it’s so important to highlight and support small businesses and brands working hard to make their way into the mainstream public consciousness. In such a variable and ever-changing industry, part of the fun is seeing how each new generation of designers adapts to the world around them and pushes the boundaries of what is currently considered conventional. The designers profiled below stand out for a variety of reasons. Several have worked in new mediums such as recycled fabric or made an effort to focus on artisanal techniques and small-batch collections. So, without further ado, here are five emerging, American designers your should absolutely have on your radar.
Hobbiesbrieftake.com

Win a ‘The Green Knight’ prize pack!

Here’s your chance to win a ‘The Green Knight’ prize pack…. Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form. For a bonus entry, follow these Facebook instructions:. Brief Description: An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, THE GREEN KNIGHT tells the story of Sir Gawain...
Entertainmenthoustonmirror.com

GLOBALink | The painter and the tea house

CHONGQING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Chen Anjian, 62, an oil painting teacher at the Sichuan Fine Arts Institute, has frequented the Chongqing Communications Teahouse for more than 20 years. Founded in 1987, the Communications Teahouse is now the only old teahouse in Chongqing that has kept the style of the 1970s and 80s. It is one of the key cultural landmarks of Chongqing, and visited by many tea lovers every day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy