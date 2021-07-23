Come Up With a Logo for the ’31st Avenue Open Street Collective,’ Best Designer Wins Prize
An Astoria-based group that oversees the 31st Avenue Open Street is calling on the public to help it come up with a logo that best reflects its organization. The group, called the 31st Avenue Open Street Collective, is currently holding a logo competition, with the individual who comes up with the best design to be awarded with a dinner for two at Zenon Taverna, a Greek-Cypriot restaurant located at 34-10 31st Ave.astoriapost.com
