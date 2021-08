The 2012 London Olympics may go down in history thanks to the Queen’s less-than-conventional entrance alongside James Bond at the Opening Ceremony, but the British capital has actually hosted the games twice before, in 1908 and 1948. Due to post-war rationing and shortages, the latter came to be known as the Austerity Games, costing just £730,000 (roughly £21 million in today’s currency), and held great international significance. The first Olympics to be held since the 1936 games in Berlin – which were hideously marred by Nazi sentiments – it represented a chance for healing, just over 1,000 days after VE Day.