Fighting Illini Tokyo Olympics Central

Allyson Felix is the most decorated American track and field athlete in Olympic history as she has won 11 Olympic medals in her storied career. But there's one medal that means more to her than the rest. PopCulture.com recently spoke to Felix who revealed that the bronze medal she won during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics means a lot to her because of what she had to go through to earn the medal.
In a move meant to rein in the potential for violence against horses during future competitions, the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne’s executive board has voted to remove horse riding from the modern pentathlon event at the Olympics after the Paris 2024 Games, according to The Guardian. The move comes...
Equestrian show jumping will be dropped from the modern pentathlon at the Olympics following the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, according to the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM). The "historic move" was made after an incident at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo exposed the risks of pairing up riders with...
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 9 (ANI): Having become a regular feature in the senior national team since her debut in 2017, young forward Lalremsiami, who is eligible to participate in the upcoming FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup, said she is looking forward to using the experience and learnings from the time spent in the senior set-up.With as many as 72 international caps, Lalremsiami also acknowledges the responsibility that comes with playing at the highest level, including the historic Tokyo 2020 Olympics campaign, where the Indian eves finished fourth.
The 1960s was a decade of landmark cultural and technological achievements. Writer Nathan Ma speaks to Simon Wright, curator of Tokyo 1964: Designing Tomorrow, to learn how the Olympic Games served as a catalyst for these advancements
American gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee said she was the victim of an anti-Asian attack while out with a group of friends in Los Angeles last month. Lee, the first Hmong American to represent the U.S. in the Olympics, told PopSugar in a profile published Wednesday that she was waiting for an Uber ride with her friends after she returned from the Tokyo Olympics when a car drove by with people shouting racial slurs like “ching chong” and telling them to “go back to where they came from.”
Essence Global won ‘Best Integrated Campaign’ at The Drum Awards for Social Media in 2021, with its ‘For the fans’ campaign to boost GenZ engagement at the Tokyo 2020 FanZone for the International Olympic Committee. Here, the team behind the winning entry outlines how they reversed a global decline in Olympic viewing figures.
Olympic Games mean gale of everlasting moments. Tokyo 2020, a unique sporting spectacle by virtue of the COVID-19 pandemic, created ripples around the infected and mourned world. It gave us moments to cherish and brought us back to mainstream sports. Postponed by a year due to the pandemic, Tokyo Olympics...
A big day for Kurt Walker. Irish Olympian Kurt Walker has penned a professional boxing with Top Rank Boxing, under the guidance of Michael Conlan after the Tokyo Olympics. Walker, 26, was part of Team Ireland’s Tokyo Olympics campaign where he was edged out in the quarter-finals stage of the competition.
India have named their 18-member squad for the FIH Men's Hockey Junior World Cup 2021, which starts in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from November 24. Having won the last edition in Lucknow in 2016, India will go into the 16-team under-21 tournament as defending champions. Vivek Sagar Prasad, who was part of...
For the first time in three Olympic Games, legendary sprinter Usain Bolt didn’t feature in the pole position in the 100m and 200m events for men. The Jamaican who hung his boots in 2017 won the gold medal in both 100m and 200m events in the last three Olympic Games. Tokyo Olympics saw Italy’s Marcell Jacobs and Canada’s Andre De Grasse bag the gold medals.
Usain Bolt won eight Olympic titles for Jamaica during his incredible career in athletics. The 35-year-old was absent from his first summer Olympic Games since Athens 2004. “I really missed it. I was like, I wish I was there," he said in an interview with AFP. "Because for me, I live for those moments. So it was hard to watch."
There's more Illinois Fighting Illini basketball on the Big-Z (WBGZ) tonight. Illinois welcomes Arkansas State to State Farm Center in Champaign for Friday night hoops. The pregame show begins at 7 pm. Tip-off time - 8 pm. Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood:. -0- Other Friday night college basketball includes:
CHAMPAIGN — Arkansas State assistant coach Brent Crews kept reminding his guards that Illinois sophomore guard Andre Curbelo was a passer only and that he couldn't shoot. Curbelo, hearing every word, took exception. Over the next few minutes, the conversation between the Arkansas State bench and Curbelo became a little...
Pine Island snowbird Shelly Gautier went to Portugal for the Para-Cycling World Championship this year, winning gold medals for both the Time Trial and the Road Race. Gautier is from Toronto, Canada, and trains during the winter months on Pine Island. Gautier, who also competed in the Para-Olympics four weeks later...
NEW JERSEY — Six months ago, Wahpeton native Becky Fleischauer-Jewell landed a really cool gig: media contact and public relations representative for the U.S. Olympic Committee's National Governing Body for surfing. And she had a big job to do: promote the sport of surfing in its Olympic debut during a...
Founded: As Illinois Industrial University in 1867, but took on its current moniker in 1885. Enrollment: A total of 56,000 students as of Fall 2021, 34,000 of which are undergrads. Demographics: Breaks 53% male with just over 42% of the student body as white with the largest minority group being...
Iowa Hawkeyes football, Illinois Fighting Illini, Iowa, Minnesota, Minnesota Golden Gophers football, Iowa City, Illinois, Iowa Hawkeyes, Big Ten Conference, Illinois Fighting Illini football. It was another week with some less than stellar moments from the Iowa Hawkeyes, but the result was another win. Iowa struggled at times on both...
The Illini volleyball community lost one of its stars last spring when Tracey Marshall passed away unexpectedly. Marshall was an outside hitter under former head coach Don Hardin and played at Illinois from 1996-1999.
Comments / 0