Traffic Accident During Sacramento Rush Hour on U.S. 50

Two-Vehicle Traffic Accident at the 26th Street Off-Ramp Injures One Person. A traffic accident was reported in Sacramento on July 20 following a two-vehicle crash on westbound U.S. 50. The accident happened around 8:00 in the morning at the 26th Street off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Both drivers pulled off to the right-hand side, which helped avoid a traffic snarl during rush hour. Sacramento Fire Department emergency responders assessed at least one person who was injured. The accident is under investigation to determine fault.