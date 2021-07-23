Dane County authorities ask for help in hit-and-run case

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to a hit and run that occurred at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 16 in the town of Bristol. The incident occurred at the intersection of Norway Road and Bristol Road. A female bicyclist was making a right turn when the driver of a medium sized, silver colored SUV made a left turn, cutting off the bicyclist and causing her to crash. The SUV then continued east on Bristol Road.