Chicago’s ‘Dean’ Of Political Reporters, WLS’ Bill Cameron To Retire.

Known as the “dean” of Chicago radio political reporters, WLS’ Bill Cameron is retiring after a 51-year career. Cameron will sign-off on Friday, Aug. 20, which coincides with his 21st anniversary at the Cumulus Media talker. On his final day, Cumulus says Cameron will share stories and insights from his tenure covering the good, the bad and the ugly of Chicago politics with listeners on “The Bruce St James Show” (5:30-9:00am) and again on “The John Howell Show” (4-7pm).