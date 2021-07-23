Sumerian Brewing VW show and Dick’s tomorrow

Since its inception in 2004, Short’s Brewing Company has prided itself on its cutting-edge mastery of craft beer. So when chief innovation officer Tony Hansen discovered an untapped passion for cider in his staff, a new drink endeavor was a no-brainer. Enter Starcut Ciders. Founded in 2014, Starcut combines the expertise of Shorts’s seasoned brewers with the abundance of local Michigan produce — not to mention the occasional dash of mad science — for a line of truly defining hard ciders. Featuring three core pours for general distribution, plus a litany of rotating seasonal draughts, Starcut has a cider to please every palate, from cider connoisseur to the casual drinker. For our taste, Mosa is the real MVP. A refreshingly fizzy combination of Starcut’s dry-fermented Pulsar cider and acid-cutting orange juice, this lower-ABV option packs all the pop of a Mimosa, but with none of the prep. Available year-round in single- or mixed-variety six-packs, Mosa’s got your next brunch bagged. Suggested pricing: $10.99 per Mosa sixpack. Find it at your local grocer or at Short’s Bellaire Pub at 121 N. Bridge St., in Bellaire. (231) 498-2300, www.starcutciders.com.