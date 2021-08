Unless you are someone who has never visited the Google homepage before (and, like, how have you managed to do that?), you will be aware that a ‘Google Doodle regularly replaces the header image of their search site’. These often represent a niche historical individual or event, to provide an educational experience for those searching around aimlessly (or just like artwork). Sometimes, however, we get games! And to mark the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games commencing this evening, we can now enjoy the Doodle Champion Island Games mini-game.