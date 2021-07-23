Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

I Never Knew About This Website To Get Amazing Discounts On Disney World Hotels

Posted by 
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’ve ever looked into staying at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel, you quickly learn that discounts are few and far between. No matter if you’re looking at the Disney World website or booking through an online travel agency (OTA), like Expedia, the price is usually the same. It’s much like buying an Apple product, the price is the price and if you want the product, that’s what you’ll need to pay. Many people will pay whatever it takes to stay surrounded by Disney magic instead of off-Disney property (Here are the pros and cons for each option.)

yourmileagemayvary.net

Comments / 0

BoardingArea

BoardingArea

122K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Club Disney#Disney World#Walt Disney World Resort#Ota#Expedia#Club 1 Hotels#Hotels Com#Yacht Club#Disney Resort Hotels#Club1hotels#Hotwire#Priceline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Apple
News Break
Travel
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Disney
Related
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Guest Death Confirmed in Disney World Incident Report

Walt Disney World Resort may be “The Most Magical Place on Earth” but, from time to time, incidents, unfortunately, happen in all theme parks, no matter how safe they are or how well-trained their staff members are. Disney World Cast Members, of course, do their best to keep rides and...
Travelallears.net

The Worst Places to Stay in Disney World

Are you trying to decide where to stay on your next Walt Disney World vacation?. It can be pretty hard to make a decision with so many Disney Resort options! Thankfully, we’ve got YOUR reviews on all the Disney Resorts on our website, and today we’re sharing the list of the 10 worst-rated choices — according to AllEars readers.
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

If You Can Only Go to ONE Disney World Restaurant…Go Here!

It’s really not a secret that one of our favorite parts of Disney World is the food! Every park, hotel, and Disney Springs have some amazing eats and unique restaurants. But with so many great options and so little time, how do you pick where to eat?? We asked YOU, or readers, on Instagram which Disney World restaurant you’d recommend to a friend if they only had time to eat at ONE. Here’s what you said!
Travelallears.net

The CHEAPEST Day at Walt Disney World

Okay, let’s be honest here: a Walt Disney World vacation is expensive!. We definitely understand that, but we love the parks, and we want to keep going back over and over again — and we know many of you feel the same way! How do you ‘go home’ when you’re on a budget?
Travelkennythepirate.com

All Outdoor Disney World Attractions are Now Closed

Several Disney World attractions are closed as bad weather moves in to the Central Florida area. What do you like to do on a rainy day at Disney?. Showers and thunder have made their way to Disney World today, July 27. Rain is common throughout the summer months. However, the weather today is affecting many attractions.
TravelInside the Magic

This Abandoned Theme Park Was Meant to Be a Disney Park

When it comes to abandoned things at Disney Parks, there definitely are a few. From abandoned ideas to fully abandoned theme parks such as Disney’s River Country at Disney World, there is a lot to dig into. Although many may associate Japanese Disney Parks with Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, another theme park was meant to become a Disney Park and when then left to rot.
Animalsaudacy.com

WATCH: Disney World gorilla hurls poo projectiles at park-goers

In a post captioned “Crappy day at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom,” TikTok user @lovindisworld shared a moment where a gorilla defecated in its hand and then threw it at the onlookers. Listen to your favorite News/Talk station now on Audacy. The poo projectile luckily missed the TikToker as they sidestepped...
MoviesInside the Magic

Here’s When ‘The Jungle Cruise’ Will Be Free On Disney+

One of Disney’s most anticipated movies of the summer — The Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt — will premiere in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30. Premier Access on Disney+ will allow subscribers to pay an additional fee of $29.99 and then watch the movie as many times as they want for as long as they want. That price can really be worth it for families who would spend more on tickets (and all the concession snacks!) at a traditional theater.
Orlando, FLBay News 9

Disney World shares more details about Epcot's 'Harmonious' show

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World has shared more details as well as a behind-the-scenes peek at “Harmonious,” the new nighttime spectacular coming to Epcot. Disney has shared more details about the show as well as a peek at the show in action. The show will feature music from Disney movies...
Travelallears.net

The Best Spots to Take a Break at Walt Disney World

Let’s be honest: Disney World is an exciting place with lots to do, but even in the Most Magical Place on Earth, sometimes you just need a sec. After hours spent hustling around the parks, waiting in lines, and dodging wild weather, even the biggest Parks fan could use a break.
TravelTheme Park Insider

Get Hyped for Disney World's Star Wars Hotel Experience

July 21, 2021, 4:19 PM · Though it is still not yet taking reservations, Walt Disney World remains on schedule to open its Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel experience sometime next year. Today, Disney stepped up promotion for the two-night, cruise-like, space-themed experience with a new digital poster design. The...
Moviesallears.net

ALL of the Hidden Details in Disney World’s NEW Star Wars Hotel Poster!

More Disney World hotels are set to reopen by the end of 2021, but there’s one hotel that we’re really looking forward to opening in 2022!. The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel is set to open in Disney World next year and will take guests on a 2-night adventure up into space to go on their very own Star Wars journey. We’ve gotten a peek at some of the dining experiences, staterooms, characters, and activities that you’ll encounter once it opens, and now we’re getting some more hints on what might lie ahead in a NEW poster that was released by Disney!
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

Reopening Dates for the Rest of Disney World’s CLOSED Hotels

We can’t even fathom everything that’s happened since last year — 2020 was a crazy year to say the least! Disney World closed and reopened. And we watched as health and safety guidelines went from being prominent at the parks to being phased out. What a year, right? And there...
Moviesallears.net

MAJOR Updates Regarding Disney World’s Star Wars Hotel are Coming Soon!

If you’re big into Star Wars like we are, then you’re probably just as excited as us for the upcoming Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel!. Set to open in 2022, we’ve been waiting anxiously for more details to be released about this one-of-a-kind overnight experience. Today, Disney released a new poster for the hotel, and it’s FULL of interesting details.
Travelallears.net

A Popular Disney World Photo Spot is Getting an Update!

The 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World is fast approaching, which means that many things are getting spruced up around the resort. updates to signage and entrance areas, the castle got some new decor, and even some hotel rooms are getting a makeover! Now, a popular photo spot in Magic Kingdom is about to see some changes.
Travelallears.net

Eight Places You’ve Never Been at Walt Disney World

Even if you’ve been to Disney World a dozen times, we guarantee that there are spots around the parks and resorts that you’ve never seen. Whether it’s a tucked-away trail or a little-known restaurant, there’s so much to see, do, and explore, it would likely take you months to conquer it all!
TravelInside the Magic

Why Haven’t Buffets Returned to Disney World?

There are a number of things Walt Disney World Resort is known for — its sheer size, its four incredible theme parks and two water parks, amazing storytelling, and the incredible amount of tasty food offerings found throughout its 27,000 acres. When it comes to the food, there are just...

Comments / 0

Community Policy