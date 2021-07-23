Extra Cheese: Packers and Davante Adams stop talking

After a long grueling offseason, the Green Bay Packers were able to retain Aaron Rodgers for at least one more season. However, David Bakhtiari might have been the “real reason” Rodgers decided to stay all along. The duo has a unique relationship that spills into the public scene quite often. You can catch both of them poking fun and giving each other a hard time over social media, creating a humorous back and forth between the two Packers’ stars.