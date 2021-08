Twitch is set to introduce new prices for subscriptions in Asia-Pacific (APAC) countries, including Australia, New Zealand, China, and Korea, in the coming weeks. The price for a tier-one subscription in Australia will go from $8.99 AUD to $7.99 AUD (approximately $6.63 to $5.90 today) and it will decrease from $9.99 NZD to $7.99 NZD in New Zealand (roughly $6.96 to $5.57 today). In China, it’ll go from $4.99 to just $2.99 and the subscription will cost 5,000 KRW instead of 6,600 KRW in Korea (approximately $5.74 to $4.35 today). Although we only highlighted four countries, the subscription fee will be cheaper in all 46 APAC countries where Twitch is implementing changes.