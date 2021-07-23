Cancel
France chooses contractors for digital ID scheme management

By Frank Hersey
biometricupdate.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe French Ministry of the Interior has chosen four firms to develop the management system for its digital identity scheme: Sopra Steria, Atos and a partnership formed by Idemia and Idakto. The contract for providing remote identity verification via facial recognition has yet to be awarded, reports Acteurs Publics. Sopra...

www.biometricupdate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Management#Digital Identity#Id Cards#Credential Management#Acteurs Publics#Sgin#French#Franceconnect#Idakto#Nfc
