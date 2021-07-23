Cancel
Environment

Dixie Fire Expands By Over 29,000 Acres Overnight, As 2nd 1,600 Acre Fire Breaks Out

kshasta.com
 10 days ago

Officials say the Dixie Fire grew by over 29,000 acres overnight and will continue to rapidly expand to the northeast, as it’s been moving at an alarming rate. The fire that started last Tuesday in the Feather River Canyon, apparently by failing PG&E equipment, was more than 113,000 acres Thursday night, with only 18% containment. On Friday morning, the fire was estimated at nearly 143,000 acres. The steep terrain is making direct engagement almost impossible and it’s very difficult for firefighters to travel through the remote areas. Huge Pyrocumulous clouds continue to form daily, making for unpredictable conditions for firefighters and aircraft. crews are trying to open up old control lines from the Bear Fire and Chips Fire. 1500 structures are threatened and 8 have been confirmed destroyed. A vast area is under evacuation orders and warnings, now including part of Tehama County as well. More than 4,000 personnel are battling the Dixie Fire, which is under unified command by both Cal-Fire and the U.S. Forest Service.

