Two state representatives are among the five people who’ve asked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to pick them to fill two soon-to-be-vacant seats on the Broward County Commission. Broward County Commissioners Dale Holness and Barbara Sharief submitted written resignations to run for Congress earlier this year, but neither won the November primary. Still, their resignations are irrevocable, and now their seats — which pay $105,885 a year — will become empty in January.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO