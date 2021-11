SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane announced this week the annual leaf pickup activities will begin Monday, November 8th and will continue through December. Crews will begin their efforts in the Corbin Park area and move on to Audubon, Downriver, and Driscoll areas. Typically, crews begin on the North Side, move to the South Hill, and finish towards the core of the city. Along with this announcement, a schedule was posted with estimated dates of cleanup for each area. There may be delays due to weather however, so the schedule will update with actual start and end dates as the season goes on.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO