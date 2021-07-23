Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elk Grove, CA

EG Unified students begin new school year, full-time at campuses

By Cameron Macdonald Citizen News Editor
Elk Grove Citizen
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD) reopened many of its elementary school campuses for full-time, in-person learning when the new academic year started on July 15. This is the first time that the district fully reopened its schools for five days a week since March 2020 when district officials ordered all of Elk Grove Unified’s 67 campuses to shut down, due to the emerging COVID-19 situation. More than 63,000 students subsequently took online classes or other forms of distance learning until this March when campuses were partially reopened for in-person learning.

www.egcitizen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elk Grove, CA
Education
City
Elk Grove, CA
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
California State
Sacramento County, CA
Education
City
Florin, CA
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#The New School#Elementary School#Elk Grove Unified#Egusd Virtual Academy#Las Flores High School#Covid#The School Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Preschool
News Break
Education
Related
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...
New York City, NYPosted by
NBC News

10 people shot in alleged gang attack in New York City, police say

Ten people were shot in the New York City borough of Queens on Saturday night, according to the New York City Police department. Two gun men approached a group of people on foot near 99th Street and 37th Avenue in Queens on Saturday evening while brandishing weapons, NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North Assistant Chief and Commanding Officer Galen Frierson said during a press conference on Sunday.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Square to buy Afterpay for $29 bln as buy now, pay later booms

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Square Inc (SQ.N) will buy Australia's Afterpay Ltd (APT.AX) for about $29 billion in an all-stock deal as the U.S. fintech firm looks to leverage burgeoning popularity of buy now, pay later (BNPL) credit options. The deal will create an online payments powerhouse and help accelerate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy