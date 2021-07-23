EG Unified students begin new school year, full-time at campuses

The Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD) reopened many of its elementary school campuses for full-time, in-person learning when the new academic year started on July 15. This is the first time that the district fully reopened its schools for five days a week since March 2020 when district officials ordered all of Elk Grove Unified’s 67 campuses to shut down, due to the emerging COVID-19 situation. More than 63,000 students subsequently took online classes or other forms of distance learning until this March when campuses were partially reopened for in-person learning.