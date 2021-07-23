Redding Town Clerk urges college students to apply for absentee ballots from now. Any college student going away to school in the fall, but wants to vote in the November Municipal Election is being urged by Redding officials to complete the Application for Absentee Ballot now and mail it to the Town Clerk. The application can also be placed in the ballot drop box located on the porch of Redding Town Hall. Ballots will be mailed around October 1st. Anyone not already registered to vote can complete a registration form at the Town Clerk’s Office, downloaded from the town website, or register online at voter-registration.ct.gov.