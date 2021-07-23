Cancel
Puerto Rico Oversight Board casts doubt on truckers' strike deal

By Robert Slavin
bondbuyer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Puerto Rico Oversight Board cast doubt Friday on a temporary deal between the truckers and the interim governor which is pausing the truckers’ strike. Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday Gov. Pedro Pierluisi announced the temporary deal in two tweets. The deal was with the striking truckers’ union, Frente Amplio de Camioneros. Pierluisi was off the island and the deal was negotiated by Interim Governor Omar Marrero.

