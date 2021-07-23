Puerto Rico Oversight Board casts doubt on truckers' strike deal

Benjamin Colton is Global Co-Head of Asset Stewardship at State Street Global Advisors; Jack “Rusty” O’Kelley is Co-leader, Board & CEO Advisory Practice at Russell Reynolds Associates; and Holly Fetter is Assistant Vice President, Asset Stewardship at State Street Global Advisors. This post is based on their SSgA memorandum. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); Socially Responsible Firms by Alan Ferrell, Hao Liang, and Luc Renneboog (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).