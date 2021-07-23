Puerto Rico Oversight Board casts doubt on truckers' strike deal
The Puerto Rico Oversight Board cast doubt Friday on a temporary deal between the truckers and the interim governor which is pausing the truckers’ strike. Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday Gov. Pedro Pierluisi announced the temporary deal in two tweets. The deal was with the striking truckers’ union, Frente Amplio de Camioneros. Pierluisi was off the island and the deal was negotiated by Interim Governor Omar Marrero.www.bondbuyer.com
