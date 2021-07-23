Netflix To Have A Heavy Presence At The Venice Film Festival; Paolo Sorrentino’s Latest Among Their Lineup

Earlier this year, Riz Ahmed was Oscar-nominated for his stunning lead performance in the music drama “Sound Of Metal,” and in many ways, that should boost your excitement for a somewhat similar music drama, “Mogul Mowgli.” But the timing of this indie couldn’t be better because now the anticipation for the film has to be even higher: award-winning filmmaker Bassam Tariq, the “Mogul Mowgli” director, has been chosen to direct Marvel’s “Blade,” which has got to be a big co-sign on ‘Mowgli’ considering not that many people have seen it and Tariq really hasn’t made a lot of more notable films other than the celebrated indie doc “These Birds Walk” (which earned Tariq the title of a Filmmaker to watch by Filmmaker Magazine). So yes, “Mogul Mowgli” is perfect timing for its release as curiosity about the picture will be at an all-time high and note that it’s Tariq’s debut narrative feature, so that makes the Marvel interest all the more impressive.