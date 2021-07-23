Bethel legislative delegation touts bond money to expand Clarke Park

Members of the Bethel state legislative delegation are touting Bond funding approved today to support critical infrastructure in town by funding the Clarke Business Park expansion to support local job growth. Senator Julie Kushner says the expansion has been on hold for some time now because of the unexpectedly high cost of adding water and sewer lines there. She was pleased the state has stepped in to help develop the business park, leading to jobs and tax revenue for Bethel. Senator Will Haskell says this will pave the way for companies to thrive in Bethel, calling it an opportunity for growth that will receive the public investment it deserves. Bethel First Selectman Matthew Knickerbocker says this will help the town finally realize a decades-long goal to bring more jobs to the community as the town works to recover from the job losses caused by the pandemic.