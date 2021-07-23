Firefighters find body in rubble after Princeton home explosion

Pixabay

One person died and two others were injured in Thursday's home explosion in Princeton, Minnesota.

The house explosions at 1009 8th Ave. N happened at around 12:11 p.m., the Princeton Police Department said, with emergency responders arriving to find "a collapsed structure that was fully involved with fire."

Two adults — a 39-year-old female and a 59-year-old male — were outside the home. They told emergency personnel an adult was still inside the home.

Firefighters later found an adult deceased in the structure. Police have not released his identity.

The two individuals outside the residence, both of whom live in Princeton, were taken to Fairview Northland with injuries sustained in the explosion and fire, police said.

The cause of the explosion isn't known. The Princeton Fire Department is investigating, with assistance from the State Fire Marshal, Princeton police and Center Point Energy.