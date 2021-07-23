Cancel
Sorry, Fantastic Four Fans, Emily Blunt Further Explains Why She’s Not Interested In Superhero Movies

By Sean O'Connell
Cinema Blend
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLater this month, blockbuster superstars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will combine their powerful personalities for the Disney adventure film Jungle Cruise. But while promoting that movie, the two actors reminded us of just how different their tastes in projects might be. Johnson acts like a superhero on screen in numerous projects, and actually will play one for the very first time when his Black Adam project arrives in theaters. But Blunt has no real interest in the genre, despite the fact that she has been fancast as one hero, in particular, for years.

