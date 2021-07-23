At 'Goatapalooza,' Families Get A Look At Goats Working To Clear Invasive Species

The goats are on the loose on Wausau's Barker-Stewart Island, and for one evening, the public was invited to come and see them at work. The city hired a team of goats from Liberation Farmers in Almond to clear out invasive species from the island just off downtown, which has biking and walking trails. The "Goatapalooza" event Thursday featured a scavenger hunt, goat cheese samples and goat yoga.