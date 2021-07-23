Facebook group brings Champaign County's local businesses together
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - July is Independent Retailer Month, which encourages consumers to shop small and shop local. One Champaign Facebook group is doing just that. Champaign Rallies around Restaurants, Retailers and Small Businesses is a Facebook group highlighting the county's local businesses. From car detailers to restaurants to soap shops, the group gives the community members an opportunity to find their next place to support.www.wandtv.com
