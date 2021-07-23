Cancel
Ohio State

Ohioans may have been exposed to monkeypox on flights, CDC warns

By Adrienne Oglesby, , Staff Writer
Springfield News Sun
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhioans may have been on the two flights taken by a U.S. citizen who later tested positive for monkeypox. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned the Ohio Department of Health that Ohio residents may have been on the flight from Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Nigeria to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on July 8 and the flight from Atlanta to Dallas Love Field Airport in Texas on July 9.

