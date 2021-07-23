Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

It says 'Jax' but why do so many people think it says something else?

First Coast News
 9 days ago

A Dallas, Texas-based designer landed its bid to mold the future of the former Jacksonville Landing location . City leaders announced Thursday that Perkins & Will won the competition for Riverfront Plaza, a new downtown park.

Soon after renderings of the design were released, many began questioning the look on social media. The planned 151-foot tall stainless steel structure will say "Jax," but many are saying that's not what it looks like.

Here's what people are saying about the estimated $12 million project.

  • "This is sad, it doesn't even look like a J at the beginning. Everytime I see this it looks like it says something else. Money could be spent in a better way than this for what was a great place once." - Shanna Bullard
  • "What does 'jerp' mean?" - Christopher Hamer
  • "I thought it said 'derp' in fancy writing." - Kota Williams
  • "I seriously thought it said lax." - Jack Dejinoza
  • "Ok! I thought it was trying to say Love or something." - Kwanza Yates
  • "Looks like DERP to me. Now that you've seen it, you can't unsee it." - Kevin C. Dias
  • "We lack cursive instruction in education today! This structure says lex!" - Cheryl McHenry Saoud
  • "Meanwhile back at the ranch... one mall is condemned, the other is on the way out, and the town center is closing stores daily. And y’all getting a statue that says 'derp'" - Danielle Mammarella
  • "How did this win? It doesn't even look like it spells "Jax" one bit." - Jamie Kress Smith
  • "Sooooo. $12 million plus so we can have a 150’ tall DERP on our riverfront?" - Glen Smith
  • "It looks like it can say many different things, but the important thing to remember is that it should be much bigger and also a roller coaster." - Lance Akins
  • "The cursive is bad, not a clear “JAX”. Stainless steel in sunshine state? Everyone put on your sunglasses and keep your hands off that hot burning steel!" - Alan Duke

More than 1,500 people have commented on this Facebook post on the project. Join the conversation .

The 151-foot tall piece of art would be made of structural stainless steel that rises and curves in a design estimated to cost between $11.5 to $18 million.

Comments / 23

Comments / 23

